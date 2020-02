BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Severe weather causes heavy rains and massive floodwaters on the West Side of Birmingham.

According to Authorities, the high waters caused someone to be rescued in the Ensley area. The flooding took place in Ensley on 18th Street and Avenue V.

Birmingham Police worked the scene to block the roadway for drivers to enter on one side of the street. A few drivers can be seen making their way through the high floodwaters.

We are working to get more details on this incident.