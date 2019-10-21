Palisades, CA (CBS & WIAT) Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department say evacuations were ordered in parts of Pacific Palisades, Monday after brushfires crawled up hillsides and threatened homes.
Authorities say about 200 homes were under the evacuation as the fire rips through trees and brush.
The massive flames marched towards multimillion-dollar homes, and some residents were seen fleeing on foot to escape the blaze.
WATCH: PALISADES BRUSH FIRE PRESS CONFERENCE
Flames came within feet of the backyards of some homes, but water drops from the air appeared to be having an effect on keeping the flames from spreading to the actual structures.
WATCH MASSIVE BRUSH FIRE IN PALISADES, CALIFORNIA CAUSES EVACUATIONS
No structure damage or injuries had been reported.
Fire officials say the blaze was initially reported at one-acre and quickly grew to an estimated 30 acres burned. No word on the latest amount of coverage from the flames.
Authorities said there was no wind in the area, even as gusty conditions persisted in other parts of the Southland.
The fire began at the base of Palisades Drive, but no cause has been established. Arson investigators were on the scene.