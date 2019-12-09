Man wins $100k in Mississippi Lottery scratch-off

JACKSON, MS (WJTV & WIAT) A Pelahatchie, Mississippi man is about to be $100,000 richer after hitting the lottery and winning big in Mississippi.

According to our sister station, WJTV in Jackson, Jimmy Keene of Pelahatchie was on his way to work when he stopped by the Hwy 51 Chevron in Ridgeland and that is when his pockets changed.

Wanting to try something new, he purchased a $100,000 Jackpot scratch-off game. Once he scratched off the ticket he was thrilled at what he saw. He really won $100,000 from a scratch Mississippi lottery ticket.

But for some reason, he still could not believe it. So when he got to work, he asked his boss to make sure he was seeing the amount correctly. His boss told him to go back to the store immediately.



And when he got back to the gas station, the store associate told him to head to the lottery office as soon as possible.

Jimmy then called his wife Becky to tell her the exciting and unbelievable news. His wife was in disbelief as he tells WJTV, she says, “’What’s the matter with you?’ I asked him, because he was breathless,” she said laughing. “He told me he won $100,000, and I told him to quit lying to me!”

They arrived at the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) headquarters to validate their winning tickets. Once they received their check, the two screamed and embraced in excitement.

Also according to WJTV, there are several winners so far since Mississippi started their lottery November 25th.

$20,000 Winner!

A Greenwood woman stopped at Double Quick #21 in Greenwood to grab an energy drink on her way to work. While there, she also purchased the Triple 7s scratch-off game and won $20,000. She chose to remain anonymous.

$2,000 Winner!

Carolyn Cleveland of Hickory stopped at Cefco #506 in Newton. She purchased the Happy Holidays, Y’all scratch-off game and won $2,000.

The scratch-off lottery tickets started in Mississippi on November 25th, and the Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are set to be out January 2020.