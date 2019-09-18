Man scales TV station tower as police try to remove him

ORLANDO, FL – (WIAT & WESH) We are following breaking news of a man scaling a local TV Station tower in Orlando, Florida.

Orlando Police have been called to the scene where the man is climbing up a large tower.

Authorities say the man has climbed the tower outside of the WKMG studios located on John Young Parkway.



The man can be seen wearing a white shirt and dark-colored pants as he climbs and sits at the top of the TV station tower.

WATCH: A man is scaling a TV station Tower in Orlando, Florida as authorities try to remove him.

A man is scaling a TV station Tower in Orlando, Florida as authorities try to remove him BREAKING LIVE: A man is scaling a TV station Tower in Orlando, Florida as authorities try to remove him. Working to get more details. Posted by CBS 42 on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

No word on what caused the man to climb the tower, or how long he has been up there.

This is an ongoing investigation.