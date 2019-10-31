Man arrested for shooting at Jefferson County Deputies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala.- Deputies make an arrest after shots are fired at Jefferson County deputies.

Investigators with the assistance of the ATF and the Metro Area Crime Center arrested Larence Ladel Quinn. He is being charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Deputies were investigating a theft at a local store Sunday and had several suspects detained in patrol vehicles in front of Valley Brook apartments on Gallant Drive. While conducting the investigation, investigators say the deputies were shot at from a distance. Bullets struck one of the patrol vehicles and shattered the rear window. Neither suspect or deputies were injured.

Quinn was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon without incident. He is being held on bonds totaling 1,000,000.00.