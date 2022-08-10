CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — A major accident involving two vehicles and a tractor-trailer has a portion of Highway 31 temporarily shut down.

Calera Fire Chief Sean Kendrick confirmed to CBS 42 that one person has died in the accident and multiple adults and children sustained injuries. The injured were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the Calera Police Department, Highway 31, just north of Highway 70, will be shut down for an undisclosed amount of time.

Police are asking drivers to “avoid this area while first responders treat and transport the injured.”

