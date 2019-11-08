Magic Moments Surprise: 11-year-old Liberty Park student battling cancer receives trip to Disney World

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) It is a magic moment that he won’t forget! After a week of fundraising for Magic Moments, the students of Liberty Park surprise a child with a trip to Disney World!

Thursday afternoon, Liberty Park Middle Schoolers joined forces with Magic Moments to surprise Alex, an 11-year-old boy battling cancer, with a dream come true.

This comes on the heels of Liberty Park’s Red Ribbon Week where students, teachers, and the PTA supported Magic Moments Day with five days of fundraising events ranging from a water balloon toss (teachers were fair game!) and even a Halloween-themed dance.





The goal was to raise $5,000 to give Alex a trip to Disney World, but Liberty Park tripled its fundraising goal and will be able to support two more local children!

Today, the students saw the fruits of their labor when they surprise Alex during a pep rally in his honor with the news that he will travel to Disney World.

About Magic Moments: Magic Moments is the only wish-granting organization devoted exclusively to children ages 4-18 in the state of Alabama diagnosed with chronic life-threatening illnesses. In addition to granting magic moments, they go Beyond The Moment with programs throughout the year in each region of the state including an annual Family Camp which hosts 350+ people annually. Magic Moments provides a caring support network by not only personally connecting with the children served by the organization, but also connecting children and families in similar situations with each other.