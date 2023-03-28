NASHVILLE, Tenn. (BRPROUD) – A victim of the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, March 26 was identified as a Baton Rouge native.

At least three children and three adults were killed when a shooter opened fire at The Covenant School in Tennessee. One of the victims was the Head of the School, Dr. Katherine Koonce. Officials say Koonce, 60, was originally from Baton Rouge.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome commented on the fatal incident Monday, referring to Koonce as a capital city native.

We are praying for today’s victims at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, including Baton Rouge native and head of school Dr. Katherine Koonce. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome

NBC reports that the Covenant School, a Presbyterian institute, had about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade.

The alleged shooter, a Nashville resident named Audrey Hale, was reportedly shot to death by officers who responded to the attack.