London Bridge incident declared ‘terrorist’

Police apprehend a man in an street on the south side of London Bridge in London, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. British police say several people have stabbed near to London Bridge, and a man has been detained. The news came after witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on an incident in London Bridge (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Police say the stabbings and shooting at London Bridge has been declared a “terrorist incident” and that a man was shot dead.

The Metropolitan Police’s Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu says the suspect who died was wearing a hoax explosive vest.

Police have said say several people have stabbed, though it was not immediately clear how many people were hurt nor the extent of their injuries. Basu did not address the number of injured in his statement Friday.

3:30 p.m.

London’s Metropolitan Police say that though the circumstances of an incident on London Bridge remain unclear, authorities are treating it as if it is terror-related.

The police acknowledged one man had been shot in the incident that began at 1:58 p.m. on Friday. The police say that “at this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related.”

WATCH: LONDON BRIDGE STABBING INVESTIGATION POLICE CHIEF PRESS CONFERENCE

LONDON BRIDGE STABBING INVESTIGATION LONDON BRIDGE STABBING INVESTIGATION | London’s Metropolitan Police hold a press conference regarding the possible terror-related stabbing incident. Police say multiple people have been stabbed close to London Bridge, and a man has been detained.DETAILS: http://bit.ly/34vRajy Posted by CBS 42 on Friday, November 29, 2019

WATCH: LONDON BRIDGE STABBING INVESTIGATION MAYOR OF LONDON PRESS CONFERENCE

“One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible.”

They previously said that several people had been stabbed nearby.

Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge.



Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CityPolice.



A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

The public & the media can help us by sending any images or footage they may have taken at the scene to https://t.co/DLSBVu1ini



Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation should call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency dial 999 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

A number of people have been stabbed. We will provide further information when possible. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

2:50 p.m.

Police say several people have been stabbed close to London Bridge, and a man has been detained.

The Metropolitan Police force says officer were called Friday afternoon “to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge.”

They say “a man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured.”

The news comes after witnesses reported hearing gunshots. Sky News reported that police had shot the apparent attacker.

2:20 p.m.

British police say they’re dealing with an incident on London Bridge, and witnesses have reported hearing gunshots.

The Metropolitan Police force tweeted that officers were “in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge.”

A BBC reporter said he heard shots being fired and saw someone on the ground.