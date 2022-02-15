BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new form of therapy is taking off in the state. Psychedelic therapy is now available to patients struggling with depression, anxiety and other mental illnesses.

Psychedelic therapy is growing in popularity across the country. It is a type of therapy that uses psychedelic drugs to tap into the mind and release bottled up emotions.

You may be wondering if this type of treatment is legal. According to therapist Kenton Bartlett, it is. Therapists use legal forms of psychedelic drugs like ketamine and LSD to help treat a number of mental heath disorders and illnesses.

Bartlett said with the growing mental health crisis, this new way to approach treatment is needed now more than ever.

“Ketamine is totally legal and safe when used responsibly. Any doctor can prescribe it and it can be used in lots of different ways, using it in conjunction with therapy can be a really helpful thing for a lot of people,” Bartlett said. “This is a different kind of therapy which allows people to lower their defenses and kind of go deeper inside and hopefully have different insights that might come about that can be helped with these different medicines such as ketamine.”

The Alabama Psychedelic Therapy fund helps give patients that may not be able to afford it, access to this therapy. For more information about psychedelic therapy and how you can support the growing filed click here.