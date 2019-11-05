BIRMINGHAM, AL – (WIAT) Birmingham Radio Stations 95.7 Jamz and 98.7 Kiss FM are working to raise awareness of the search for Aniah Blanchard.

The 19-year-old went missing October 24th from the Auburn, AL area and people from all over are working to help find her.

Tuesday afternoon, SummitMedia Birmingham which owns the radio stations, WBHK, WZZK, WBHL, WBPT, WPYA, and WAGG are all coming together for one good cause, to raise awareness of the search to find Aniah Blanchard.

WATCH: LOCAL RADIO STATIONS HELP RAISE AWARENESS OF THE SEARCH TO FIND ANIAH BLANCHARD

LOCAL RADIO STATIONS HELP RAISE AWARENESS OF THE SEARCH TO FIND ANIAH BLANCHARD 🎀Local Radio stations hand-out light-blue colored ribbons, which serve as a symbol of those who are working tirelessly searching for Aniah. Happening now at the Trinity United Methodist Church located at 1400 Oxmoor in Homewood and at the Circle K at 1250 Columbiana Rd.DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2JUDVRb Posted by CBS 42 on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

The radio stations are encouraging everyone in the community to come out and receive light-blue colored ribbons, which have served as a symbol of those who are working tirelessly searching for Aniah.

The ribbon hand-out will take place at The Trinity United Methodist Church located at 1400 Oxmoor, Homewood, AL 35209 and Circle K located at 1250 Columbiana Rd, Birmingham, AL 35216.

The ribbon hand out will start at 3:15 P.M.

Everyone is invited to come support and uplift the family and friends of Aniah Haley Blanchard.