BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local veteran police officer is working to reform law enforcement training here in Birmingham.

Paisley’s Promise is a non-profit organization aimed at reforming police training. The overall goal is to bring transparency, trust and accountability back to law enforcement in Birmingham, and eventually across the state.

Co-founder Allen Poythress is a 16-year-veteran police officer. During that time he’s seen a growing gap between police and the community. He said he’s seen racial profiling and even been a victim of it himself. Now, he hopes to change that with scenario based training.

“We can get the mistakes out when training is there instead of going out into the street and doing something that you wish you hadn’t done. We want to try and incorporate social work into policing because it’s a lot of people who commit crimes that are not criminals. Some people commit crimes as a cry for help or they are in an altered mental status,” said Poythress.

Key points in the training include de-escalation techniques to avoid use of force, mental health awareness and social work training to properly assist homeless suspects and people suffering from addiction.

Poythress said he’d also like to see more diversity when it comes to hiring.