Live the life in iconic downtown Birmingham Art Deco loft

This CBS 42 Living Local feature segment is sponsored by RealtySouth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS 42 Living Local) – The city of Birmingham is undergoing its very own Renaissance and the iconic 1916 Art Deco building and loft located at 2206 2nd Ave N is a part of it.

Withstanding the test of time, it’s been the face of many business – everything from a pawn shop, a liquor store, to even a police station – and now it’s for sale as a private residence.

“When we first moved down here to Birmingham, there really was nothing. But we quickly got the feeling that something is going to happen,” said Jerry Lasuer, the building’s current owner.

Lasuer recognized early on that the neighborhood was flourishing.

“We used to know everybody that ever went to Urban Standard, because we were such regular customers and always supported the business ever since it first opened. Over time though, we thought to ourselves, ‘Who are these people in our restaurant?’ It was starting to grow, and we really felt like we were a part of it. The growth of downtown Birmingham,” Lasuer said.

The iconic relic was built in the early twentieth century and was the home to many businesses. The first floor was always retail space but eventually was renovated to accommodate a pipe organ, along with a new guest bedroom and bath.

“It’s a great guest room and bathroom, beautiful. There’s no windows, very private and cozy,” Lasuer said.

The upstairs has never needed renovation.

“Somewhere along the way, someone added windows to the top floor. It’s very rare in a downtown loft to have windows on three sides of the building. There are about ten windows on the second level, and each of them vary from 8 to 10 feet tall. Another thing is that the ceilings are 14 feet tall. So, you’ve got massive ceilings, lots of large windows… it’s just beautiful,” Lasuer said.

Carrie Smith and Leda Dimperio are the Realty South agents assisting to sell the iconic loft, and are also neighbors. They said, about living in such a unique part of Birmingham–“It’s not just a loft, it’s a life style.”

“All the neighbors are so diverse. Everyone from young to old, it’s just a great place to live,” Dimperio said.

“I’ve never known so many people. The community here is just fantastic. You have all ages. It’s very diverse. It’s just wonderful. I love it,” Smith said.

“I think living downtown is the coolest thing that I’ve ever done. And this is the best neighborhood I’ve ever lived in,” said Lasuer.

To learn more about this one of a kind Art Deco loft in the heart of downtown Birmingham, contact Carrie and Leda by visiting LoftLivingDowntownBirmingham.com or call 205-533-4455.