WATCH: Storms leave damage, power outages in Alabama, Mississippi

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Strong storms with high winds and possible tornados have toppled trees from Mississippi to Georgia.

Some roads were blocked after the storms passed Tuesday morning, and falling power lines caused power outages that left thousands in the dark.



An official says homes are damaged in George County, Mississippi. Forecasters issued tornado warnings and a tornado watch as storms moved eastward toward the Atlanta area.



No injuries or touchdowns were confirmed, but the weather service says the threat will continue through late afternoon.