WATCH: JCSO seizes over 100 pounds of marijuana, over $37K cash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says it has had one of the largest drug busts in the county in about 10 years.

Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff David Agee says that over 100 pounds of marijuana have been seized in the historic drug bust.

On April 30, Jefferson County Vice and Narcotics Detectives served a search warrant in the 2300 Block of Center Way South, in Birmingham. Officials say through the use of surveillance footage, detectives learned of a large number of drugs and firearms was being brought into the residence.

During the investigation, the search warrant yielded over 100 pounds of marijuana, Xanax, Lortabs, mushrooms and THC Edibles.

There were also numerous rifles, pistols, and around 7000 rounds of ammunition. The search warrant also produced a money counter, counter surveillance equipment and over $37,000 in cash.

Detectives arrested 26-year-old, Trent Allen Cunningham on the charges of trafficking marijuana. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

Detectives will be cooperating with the ATF in regard to further charges in this case.

For more information visit the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office website.

