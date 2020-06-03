CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a press conference to inform the public on the Alan Jackson Drive-In Concert that will be held Friday, June 5th, 2020.
This press conference will be to inform the public and to raise public awareness about the event.
WATCH: Cullman Co. Sheriff’s office to provide updates on Alan Jackson Drive-In Concert
