WATCH: Civil rights trailblazer C.T. Vivian laid to rest; remembered as a courageous, humble warrior

ATLANTA (AP) — The nation paid its final respects Thursday to the Rev. C.T. Vivian, a pioneer of the civil rights movement who helped end segregation across the South and left an abiding imprint on U.S. history.

Vivian, a close ally of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., was mourned by civil rights icons along with TV personality and author Oprah Winfrey, baseball legend Hank Aaron and others during a funeral at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta. Vivian died Friday at age 95.

“C.T. was truly a remarkable man, a man whose physical courage was exceeded only by his moral courage, whose capacity for love overwhelmed incredible hatreds, whose faith and the power of nonviolence helped forever change our nation,” former Vice President Joe Biden said in a video tribute aired during the service.

“In Illinois, and in Tennessee and Florida, and Mississippi — in the north and in the south — CT was there fighting to turn us back toward justice,” Biden added.

Many of those who eulogized Vivian described him as a courageous soldier for God and civil rights who always remained humble.

“He didn’t want attention, he didn’t want money, he only wanted to do God’s will and bring out the best in these United States of America and its people regardless of their race, creed, color or national origin,” Ambassador Andrew Young said in his videotaped remarks.

More than a decade before lunch-counter protests made headlines during the civil rights movement, Vivian began organizing sit-ins against segregation in Peoria, Illinois, in the 1940s. He later joined forces with King and organized the Freedom Rides across the South to halt segregation.

FILE – In this April 4, 2012, file photo, civil rights activists and Southern Christian Leadership Conference members, from left, Ralph Worrell, Dr. Bernard Lafayette, Jr., C.T. Vivian and Frederick Moore, join hands and sing “We Shall Overcome” at the Atlanta gravesite of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., marking the 44th anniversary of his assassination. The Rev. Vivian, a civil rights veteran who worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and served as head of the organization co-founded by the civil rights icon, has died at home in Atlanta of natural causes Friday morning, July 17, 2020, his friend and business partner Don Rivers confirmed to The Associated Press. Vivian was 95. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Vivian was honored by former President Barack Obama with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

FILE- In this Nov. 20, 2013 file photo, President Barack Obama awards minister, author and civil rights activist Cordy Tindell “C.T.” Vivian, the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The Rev. C.T. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who organized pivotal civil rights campaigns and spent decades advocating for justice and equality, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 95.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

On Wednesday, a horse-drawn carriage took his casket from the Georgia Capitol, where a memorial service was held, to King’s tomb in Atlanta.