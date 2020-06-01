LIVE: Civil Rights organizations respond to violent protests, Confederate monuments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) The City of Birmingham has a rich history when it comes to protesting injustice and demanding civil rights.



The recent deaths of unarmed Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd have sparked rallies across the nation, including Birmingham. Hundreds of people showed up for a peaceful protest on May 31, but it turned violent later that night.



The Birmingham Foot Soldiers, Southern Christian Leadership Conference, The Birmingham Urban League, and The National Action Network will respond to the events that happened yesterday. Leaders plan to address the violent rally, the confederate monuments in Linn Park, the new curfew issued by Mayor Randall Woodfin, and how we as a city need to move forward.



The Birmingham Urban League, Inc. was founded in 1967 as an affiliate of the National Urban League. It is a community-based organization dedicated to empowering communities and changing lives in the areas of education, jobs, housing, and health.

The press conference will take place at the Confederate Monument in Linn Park.