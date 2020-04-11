WATCH: ‘Love Triangle’ leaves woman dead; female BPD detective arrested

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith announced sad breaking news Saturday morning.

Chief Smith says that a woman was found shot and killed in what police are calling a love-triangle gone bad. The shooting happened Friday night on Pearson Avenue.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times inside of an unmarked Birmingham Police vehicle.

Authorities say 39-year-old Alfreda Fluker, a Birmingham Police Detective is accused of shooting and killing another woman, who was sitting in the car with a male police detective, who is said to be involved in the love-triangle.

Police Chief Smith said that the love triangle has been going on for quite some time and it is under investigation.

Police say the male detective involved in the investigation was not injured during the shooting.

The victim and the male detective have not been identified at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Accused shooting suspect, Birmingham Police Detective 39-year-old Alfreda Fluker, has been with BPD for 15 years.

ALEA is now investigating this case.

