WATCH: BCRI reflects on the lives, legacies of Rep. John Lewis, Rev. C.T. Vivian and Rev. Joseph Lowery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute reflects on the lives and legacies of Representative John Lewis, Reverend C.T. Vivian, and Reverend Joseph Lowery.

The event is moderated by BCRI’s Education Programs Consultant, Barry McNealy.

Panelists include UAB’s Assistant Vice President of Campus & Community Engagement, Brandon Wolfe, Ph.D., Foot Soldier, and Author, Reverend Carolyn McKinstry, Ph.D., and St. Paul United Methodist Church Administrator, Reverend LaVeeda Battle, Esq.

Each will speak to the achievements of the civil rights icons and draw through-lines from the modern-day Civil Rights Movement to today’s Black Lives Matter movement.

For more information visit the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute website.