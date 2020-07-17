LIVE: 3 suspects in Ahmaud Arbery shooting death appear in court; victim’s mother speaks

GLYNN COUNTY, GA (WIAT & CNN ) The three suspects in the death of Ahmaud Arbery are scheduled to appear before a judge in Georgia on Friday.

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan were indicted in June by a Grand Jury on several charges, including malice and murder.



They were arrested more than 70 days after the death of Arbery.



The McMichael’s are accused of shooting the 25-year-old while he was out jogging and Bryan recorded the incident on his cell phone.

Attorneys say all three men will be present for the arrangement hearing via webcam.

They are expected to plead not guilty.