BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Central Alabama area are dismissing early Tuesday due to the possibility of severe weather.
CBS 42 has compiled a list of those schools and their early dismissal times:
Alabaster City Schools: Dismissing one hour early.
Bibb County Schools: Dismissing at 1 p.m.
Chilton County Schools: Dismissing at 1 p.m.
Cullman County Schools: Dismissing at 1 p.m.
Fayette County Schools: Dismissing 11:30 a.m.
Greene County Schools: Dismissing at noon.
Hale County Schools: Dismissing at noon.
Marion County Schools: Dismissing at 11 a.m.
Pickens County Schools: Dismissing at 1:45 p.m.
Tuscaloosa City Schools: Elementary schools, including Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools and the Alberta School of Performing Arts will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., middle schools will dismiss at noon, and high schools, including the S.T.A.R.S. Academy, will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
Tuscaloosa County Schools: Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
Walker County Schools: Dismissing at noon.