BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Central Alabama area are dismissing early Tuesday due to the possibility of severe weather.

CBS 42 has compiled a list of those schools and their early dismissal times:

Alabaster City Schools: Dismissing one hour early.

Bibb County Schools: Dismissing at 1 p.m.

Chilton County Schools: Dismissing at 1 p.m.

Cullman County Schools: Dismissing at 1 p.m.

Fayette County Schools: Dismissing 11:30 a.m.

Greene County Schools: Dismissing at noon.

Hale County Schools: Dismissing at noon.

Marion County Schools: Dismissing at 11 a.m.

Pickens County Schools: Dismissing at 1:45 p.m.

Tuscaloosa City Schools: Elementary schools, including Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools and the Alberta School of Performing Arts will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., middle schools will dismiss at noon, and high schools, including the S.T.A.R.S. Academy, will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Tuscaloosa County Schools: Dismissing at 12:30 p.m.

Walker County Schools: Dismissing at noon.