MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — A lightning strike last weekend was the cause that led to almost 2,000 gallons of sewage to flow into the streets of a neighborhood, according to a utility spokesman.

Muscle Shoals Utilities Board Manager James Vance told News 19 that crews were notified of the issue and called to the Camden Cove subdivision late on Saturday night.

Vance said workers determined that the controls of the sewer pump station in the area had been damaged by a lightning strike from storms passing through the area earlier in the evening.

The maintenance team was able to repair the damage and get the pump station working again, with the overflow lasting about 30 minutes altogether, Vance said.

Overall, an estimated 1,620 gallons of sewage spilled into the street, which according to Vance eventually traveled to a nearby storm drain that connects to a nearby stormwater retention pond.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management was notified about the incident as well as residents in the area. Vance says utility crews did clean the entire area.

Residents are encouraged to contact the utility company if they see an overflow as quickly as possible, which can be done by calling (256) 386-9260 or by visiting their website here.

Vance says all sewer overflows in Alabama are required to be reported by utility companies – those can be seen on an interactive map here.