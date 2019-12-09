‘Let it Snow’ Walmart apologizes for sweater that shows Santa doing cocaine

(CNN) Walmart is saying ‘I’m sorry’ for a Christmas sweater that appears to show Santa Claus doing drugs.

The holiday sweater shows an image of Santa at a table with three white lines in front of him and the words “Let It Snow” below.

The picture on the shirt appears to show three lines of cocaine, and is described as showing Santa taking the time to “savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A Colombian snow.”

Santa also appears to be holding a pipe.

The holiday sweater allegedly showing ‘Jolly Old Saint Nick’ in the process of doing cocaine has been pulled from Walmart’s Canadian website after an outcry from the public.

The retailer Walmart issued a statement saying:

“These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website,” Walmart said in a statement. “We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offense this may have caused.”



Walmart says third-party sellers are able to make products available on Walmart Marketplace, which is a portal on which Walmart can approve sellers to use its website.

The sweater’s online description says, “We all know how snow works. It’s white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America.” It goes on to say, “That’s bad news for jolly old St. Nick, who lives far away in the North Pole. That’s why Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow.”

Sadly, this has not been the first time there has been an uproar amongst the questionable holiday season attire this season. Amazon recently pulled an ornament showing Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz.

Walmart has also faced similar issues before. Back in 2017, the company apologized for an offensive slur used by a third-party seller in a product listing on its website.