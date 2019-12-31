Lawsuit: Asbestos, mold, fumes make Birmingham fire station hazardous; several firefighters sickened

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) A firefighter says asbestos, mold and toxic fumes inside a fire station in Alabama’s largest city have sickened him and other firefighters.

Birmingham firefighter Gary Michael Horsley Jr. says in a newly filed federal lawsuit that Fire Station 27 is continuing to put firefighters and visitors at risk.



The city temporarily closed the station during the summer while an environmental company inspected it.



Horsley says in his lawsuit filed last week that the station has reopened despite the safety concerns. A representative of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.



But city officials have said they’ve made several safety improvements.