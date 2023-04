IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A juvenile was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Irondale Thursday.

According to Irondale Police, the juvenile was walking near the intersection of the 5100 block of Goldmar Drive when they were struck by a vehicle. Irondale Fire and Rescue treated the juvenile at the scene and they were later taken to a local hospital.

Police said the vehicle involved never stopped and the crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run.