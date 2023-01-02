JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — With the potential for severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday, Jefferson County EMA is urging people to stay weather aware, even in the winter.

“Our severe weather season is really October through May, so it is not uncommon for us to see severe weather and tornadoes in the cooler months,” said Emergency Management Officer Melissa Sizemore.

It’s been nearly two years since an EF-3 tornado tore through Fultondale. Sizemore said the January severe weather event, which happened overnight, taught them a lot about their operations.

“We still implement everything that we did there today because it had worked so well and the response was so successful on our end between ourselves, the City of Fultondale and Fultondale Fire Department,” Sizemore explained.

It’s certainly a tornado Fultondale County Fire & Rescue hasn’t forgotten.

“I think when something like that happens to your city everyone is more aware of it,” Lieutenant Jerry Sanders told CBS 42.

He said they are closely watching the forecast for Tuesday.

“We’re going to be more heighted senses as far as wrecks, possible downed trees, possible tornadoes,” Sanders explained.

You can use this link from the Jefferson County EMA to check when storm shelters are open.