BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating the families of two people who recently died.

According to the coroner’s office, Andrea Denise King, 42, was discovered unresponsive inside of a private residence by a friend on May 25. The cause of death is currently unknown, however there is no evidence of trauma or foul play. King is believed to be from the Indianapolis, Indiana area and still possibly has family living there.

Andrea Denis King

Danny Clayton Rodgers, 68, was a tenant of Legacy Health and Rehabilitation. Rodgers died of natural causes on May 28. Rodgers previously lived in the 600 block of 22nd Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama.

Danny Clayton Rodgers

If you are family of the decedents or have any knowledge of the families, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.