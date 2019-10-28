Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for gas station shooting suspect

FORESTDALE, Ala. (WIAT) We are following breaking news of a gas station shooting under investigation.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene of a shooting that took place at the Exxon gas station in Forestdale. It is located near Heflin Avenue.
Authorities say they are still searching for the shooting suspect. No one was injured. If you know anything about this please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
This is an ongoing investigation.