Jackson County boat dock fire victims identified; 6 were members of same family

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities released the identities of the eight people killed early Monday morning in a deadly boat Jackson County dock fire.

Jackson County EMA Director Paul Smith identified the victims as:

Grace Annette Watson Miles, 40

Christopher Zane Long, 19

Bryli Anniston Long, 16

Trayden Dominic Miles, 10

Kesston Damian Miles, 9

Dezli Nicole Miles, 7

Amanda Foster, 38

Yancey Ferrell Roper, 54

The Miles and Longs were all members of the same family, Smith said. He added they did not expect to find any other victims.

Smith said they had identified a 40- to 45-foot sunken boat where they believe the fire originated and they were in the process of removing it from the water. That boat would be removed first, he said.

Salvage operations are expected to take weeks, according to Smith.

“There’s a lot of debris out there,” Smith said. “It has to be removed in a certain way, and of course the environment has to be a factor in there too.”