HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The family of 15-year-old Ja’Marious Logan is looking for answers after he disappeared.

According to the family, Logan was last seen on September 25 at his home.

“It’s like torture on a family to go through this, no one should have to go through this,” said his aunt Laquinta Edwards. “I wish this on nobody. It’s just hard to not have heard from someone for eight days.”

The Huntsville area surrounding the LR Patton apartments is home to Logan and his family. According to his aunt Angela Lovelady, Logan never went missing for any time without anyone knowing where he was.

He was last seen at the apartments by his friends just one day before he went missing.

On Monday, September 25, the family says his mother received a phone call that no parent wants to hear. “We walked the neighborhoods. We walked to Butler Terrace, Terry Heights, Northwood and all we heard was good things and nobody could understand why it was him that is missing.”

The family is doing everything in their power to search for any sign of 15-year-old Logan, who Lovelady says had a big heart for those in need.

“I hope that those qualities and characteristics didn’t put him in a predicament for someone to take advantage of him,” said Lovelady. “He was a good soul. He is, not was. He is and we will find him, but we need your help.”

Logan is described as 5’6 tall and weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about Logan’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Investigator April Payne at (256)427-5044 or call (256)722-7100.