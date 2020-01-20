Iraqi officials: 3 dead, dozens wounded in Baghdad protests after rockets fall near U.S. embassy

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Security forces try to disperse anti-government protesters during clashes in central Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Iraqi security forces also used live rounds, wounding over a dozen protesters, medical and security officials said, in continuing violence as anti-government demonstrators make a push to revive their movement in Baghdad and the southern provinces. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

Iraqi officials say security forces have fired tear gas and live rounds in clashes with anti-government protesters in Baghdad killing 3 and wounding dozens of demonstrators.

Separately two rockets fall in Baghdad’s Green Zone, close to the US embassy without causing casualties. The clashes overnight and on Monday morning have prompted authorities to close key streets and thoroughfares leading to central Baghdad. The U.N. envoy to Iraq meanwhile is urging Iraqi political elites to resume pushing for reforms and for protests to remain peaceful. . 

