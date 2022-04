ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate has died at the Etowah County Detention Center.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate was found in distress overnight around 2:30 a.m. Medical staff at the jail pronounced the unidentified inmate dead after lifesaving efforts failed.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances of the inmate’s death at this time.

No further information is available at this time.