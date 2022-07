CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A fatal crash on I-20 in Calhoun County is causing major delays Thursday afternoon.

According to Oxford Fire Department, the crash happened just past Exit 191 on I-20 EB. In addition to Oxford Fire, Heflin Fire and ALEA are also responding.

I-20 EB is down to one lane in the area.

CBS 42 will update this story as more information becomes available.