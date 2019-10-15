CROCKETT (CBS & WIAT) — A huge explosion and fire ripped through storage tanks at a refinery in California.

HUGE EXPLOSION, MASSIVE FIRE RIPS THROUGH REFINERY STORAGE TANKS





Authorities say it happened at the NuStar refinery storage facility in Crockett on Tuesday afternoon.

Massive flames and smoke could be seen billowing in the skies and fire crews battle the fire.

Officials say the incident started around 2 p.m. in the massive petroleum tank storage farm nestled in the hills above the 90 blocks of San Pablo Ave., that’s according to the Vallejo Firefighters Association.



A shelter in place order was issued for residents in the area warning of hazardous materials being released.

The smoke plume could be seen for miles including from San Francisco.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No word on any injuries.

