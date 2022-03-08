BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – On Monday, community leaders remember Courtlin Arrington, 17, who died when a gun went off at school. They held a vigil in her honor. She died in March 2018.

Community activists are working to break the cycle of violence. They say intervention for kids needs to happen as early as kindergarten, so they can learn to respect one another and firearms.

“This family is still hurting,” event organizer Carlos Chaverst said. “This family still has no answers to a life that was taken unjustified at school.”

Arrington’s parents were brought to tears on Monday, still feeling the pain four years later.

“As long as we continue to do nothing, we’re going to continue to receive noting,” Chaverst said. “It’s unfortunate because kids have to die, kids have to suffer and kids have to hurt, families have to hurt.”

This is a cycle of violence activist Harry “Traveling Shoes” Turner said needs to be broken earlier in children’s lives.

“To them it’s very normal, to us it’s not normal, we now need to get into the minds of young people to give them a sense of life, how valuable it is and how precious it is,” Turner said.

Turner said we are in a die-out and kids don’t know anything more. He said many of them are raised around gun violence and only know that as a choice when it comes to handling emotions.

“There’s no secret who got the guns in the classroom, who got the guns in his locker, but the kids too afraid to tell because they don’t know when they’re going to need one,” Turner said. “We’ve got to help our kids feel safer.”

Right now, the Jefferson County Department of Health is working on a hospital-based violence intervention program to help victims of gunshot wounds at the hospital get the help they need to get their lives back on track.

“This is really one small part of what needs to be a much more comprehensive approach to a very complex and very challenging problem, and we don’t have all of the answers, but we do think this is an answer that can help some people,” Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said.

Wilson said he is hopeful the program will start training violence intervention specialists next month and is hopeful to launch it later this year.

Chaverst said he is working with local state leaders to pass legislation so no family has to endure what Arrington’s family has felt over the years.