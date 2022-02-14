TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Valentine’s Day is a busy day for many local businesses, especially flower shops. This year prices for everything from flowers to candy are higher.

Local flower shop owner John Norton calls Valentine’s Day the ‘Super Bowl’ of flower shops. Many local shops spent the last week making deliveries and taking orders, but with the on-going pandemic, this year was a bit more challenging to meet the high demand.

Norton is the owner of Pat’s Florists in Tuscaloosa. He said Valentine’s Day is the busiest day of the year for his shop. They spend weeks preparing for the lover’s holiday, but this year was more of a challenge. While they have managed to stay fully staffed with the exception of a few sicknesses here and there, he said they have had to adapt to higher prices for supplies.

“Things are more expensive. It’s not that I can’t get anything necessarily, it’s just way more expensive than normal, and it’s kind of hard to sell something that is already kind of expensive and then to tack on to that,” Norton said. “Obviously, it takes a whole bunch of people all across the world to get them from start to finish to get them to your doorstep here. So everywhere between here and there has been kind of crazy.”

Norton said overall they are lucky to be able to continue to serve their clients with no major issues, despite supply chain shortages. He said you never know how each year will turn out, but he is thankful for another successful Valentine’s Day.

