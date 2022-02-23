MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – House Bill 2 passed Tuesday afternoon and is now headed to the Senate Floor. Representative Allen Treadaway is the sponsor of the bill and says it’s aimed to stop any protests from getting out of hand, potentially turning into a riot.

“When you’re looting buildings, burning buildings and you assault public safety officers, somebody tell me what part of that is peaceful,” Treadaway said.

The bill, also known as the “Riot Bill,” has drawn a lot of controversy among activists and protesters as they see it as an attack on freedom of speech. Activists like Travis Jackson have attended protests where tear gas and other riot prevention tactics have been used. He worries this bill could provoke officers to use excessive force and potentially cause harm to protesters.

“I fear for my life now. I really do. To be honest with you. I’m also an Iraq veteran. So, when I was in Huntsville….I thought I was back in Iraq,” Jackson said.

Jackson isn’t the only one concerned. The ACLU of Alabama and even lawmakers worry this bill is sending the wrong message.

“Our chief concern is freedom of speech and freedom of assembly. And what is undoubted about HB 2 is it’s in direct contrast to those values,” Dillon Nettles with the ACLU said.

“These are nationwide bills that are creating more division in order to separate and divide the people of this great state,” Representative Neil Raferty said.

Representative Treadaway says his bill won’t harm free speech, but protect it.

“And we’ve got to have laws on the books and penalties that send a strong message to lawbreakers,” Treadaway said.

As the bill heads to the Senate for final approval, activists like Eric Hall hope the Senate listens to their concerns.

“You cannot silence people. If someone is actually peacefully organizing an assembly, you cannot stop that,” Hall said.

Nettles with the ACLU says if the bill makes it past the Senate, they expect to challenge the ruling to the Supreme Court.