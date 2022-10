HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hoover police officer is in the hospital after being shot in the line of duty Sunday afternoon.

According to the Hoover Police Department, the officer was shot and transported to UAB Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

All residents of The Hills of Hoover apartment complex are being asked by the Hoover Police Department to shelter in place.

There is no other information available at this time.

