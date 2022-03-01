ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) – Alabama truckers are trying to address the impact of rising fuel prices.

Jason Burroughs, owner of C&B Transportation based in Ensley, hauls flatbed pipe throughout the southeast. He said higher fuel prices may force his company to make adjustments in its service area.

“If we can’t afford to fill up these trucks then we can’t afford to bring the supplies and the things that our customers need,” Burroughs said. “If we’re traveling so many miles and that mileage is not compensatory to what we need to be profitable, then we have to cut down our service area so we can manage that cash flow to make as much money as possible.”

Right now, increasing costs are impacting the bottom line of those in the trucking industry.

Burroughs said his drivers try to fill up in Alabama because fuel costs are lower here. He said when service areas don’t have diesel fuel, those drivers rack up more mileage when they must pump elsewhere.