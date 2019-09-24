Hewitt-Trussville’s first female football player is perfect so far this season

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hewitt-Trussville Huskies were in a tough spot. At the start of the football season, they had three guys who were poised to kick for the team.

“We kind of split up their duties,” head coach Josh Floyd said. “But at one point or another over the last month, we’ve had all three of them get hurt in some way, shape or form.”

Meanwhile, during the first home game, senior Jordan Lynn sat up in the stands as part of the “Dog Pound” student section, mulling over a dream.

“I’ve always really wanted to kick because I thought it would be a fun thing to do,” Lynn said. “But I didn’t really start thinking about it until this year. So after I saw the first few kicks, I was like, I could do that…it’s my senior year, my last chance.”

Lynn plays soccer for Hewitt-Trussville, as well as a traveling club soccer team. She’s been committed to play at Mercer University since her sophomore year. However, she’d caught the football bug while playing powderpuff. Several of the football players who coached the girls’ teams encouraged her to try kicking for the varsity squad.

She decided to track down the head coach.

“Jordan came up to me in the lunchroom one day and said, ‘Hey coach, I think I can help ya’ll out,'” Floyd remembered.

He invited her out to practice the next day.

Lynn had to practice 13 days before she was eligible to play in an actual game. That made her first game against Hoover, which was USA Today’s National Game of the Week.

“There was a lot of pressure,” she remembered. “When I went out there for my first kick, I was like, oh gosh. I’ve got to make this, I’ve got to!”

She did. In fact, she’s made every extra point since then.

Lynn said the biggest difference between playing soccer and football is the head game. She said that the helmet helps her to focus and shut out the rest of the world when she’s kicking.

The high school senior is also still playing soccer. She often travels on the weekends for her club games. Soccer for the high school starts in the spring. Lynn said it’s been a challenge balancing her school work and two sports. However, she’s getting a lot of support from her family and teammates.

Floyd said that the guys on the team have handled the new addition with open arms.

“She’s done a great job,” he said. “I think she’s a hard-worker and she’s confident. I think that’s the biggest thing. She said, ‘Coach, I know I can make the extra points for you. I liked her confidence.”

Lynn said that she is 100% committed and focused on soccer at Mercer. However, she’s gotten a lot of questions about a potential future with football.

“I mean, anything could happen,” she smiled.

She said that being part of the team has been an honor, and she hopes that any girls out there with an interest in playing football will feel empowered.

“I mean, I couldn’t go out there and play lineman or wide receiver,” Lynn said, “but if you’re a girl who can come kick the heck out of a ball, come kick for the football team.”

