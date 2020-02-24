Health officials: 6 confirmed coronavirus cases in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS (WIAT, CBS & CNN) Health officials in Texas, say that there are 3 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total in San Antonio to 6.

Officials say they are now awaiting test results of 4 more people who are showing signs of the virus.

About 150 passengers exposed to the virus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been under quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland for more than a week.

All of the infected people, including one evacuee from Wuhan, China, are currently being held in isolation at the Texas Center for Infectious Disease.

Officials say after exposure to the virus, it takes two to 14 days to potentially become symptomatic. They say the quarantine time for the group will end on March 2nd.

Authorities also warned of the public about overreacting to the threat the virus may pose to the local community.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says, “Let’s be clear. The most dangerous, damaging infectious disease is hysteria. And so, what we’re trying to do is make sure that we have a compassionate, human response to a crisis that’s happening, that we do so while all the while maintaining the safety of the public.”

According to the CDC, there are 36 Americans from the ship that tested positive. That brings the total cases in the U.S. to 53.