HEALTH: Anal cancer rates and deaths on the rise in the US, study says

(WIAT & CNN) Anal cancer cases and deaths are rising dramatically in the United States, especially among older people and young black men, according to a new study.

Health researchers examined trends in anal cancer cases over about 15 years and identified about 69,000 cases of anal cancer and more than 12,000 deaths during this time.





National Cancer Institute

Researchers say when looking at demographics, black men born in the mid-1980s experienced five times the risk of contracting the disease, compared to adults born around 1946. Meanwhile, that same risk doubled for white men and women born circa the 1960s.

According to the study’s lead author, Ashish A. Deshmukh, an assistant professor of UTHealth School of Public Health, “Our findings of the dramatic rise in incidence among black millennials and white women, rising rates of distant-stage disease, and increases in anal cancer mortality rates are very concerning.” “Given the historical perception that anal cancer is rare, it is often neglected.”



Health experts also say for the findings could be that young black men are disproportionately affected by HIV, compromising their immune systems. Similarly, the elderly have weaker immune systems that may not be able to fight off the HPV in their bodies.

According to the National Cancer Institute, the most common risk factors that increase the chance of someone contracting the disease include: being over the age of 50, having multiple sexual partners, having anal intercourse, being infected with HPV, and smoking.

Distant stage disease is when cancer has spread to other parts of the body. From 2001 to 2015, cases of the most common type of anal cancer increased by 2.7% per year, while anal cancer death rates increased by 3.1% per year from 2001 to 2016.

For more details on symptoms and prevention visit: National Cancer Institute