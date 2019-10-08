HEALTH ALERT: 3 STDs reach all-time high in the U.S.

(CNN & WIAT) Health Officials release some alarming statistics regarding 3 types of Sexually Transmitted Diseases that are reportedly on the rise in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the fifth straight year, Gonorrhea, Chlamydia, and Syphilis cases have reached an all-time high in the U.S.

Health Experts say more than 2 million people were diagnosed last year. The combined number marks the most cases ever recorded since monitoring began in the United States.

Possible factors driving the rise in STD cases include a surge in people getting tested and cases being diagnosed and reported.

Health Officials say there is also a decline in people using condoms.

For more details on STDs, prevention, treatment, and other information visit: https://www.cdc.gov/std/default.htm