Happy 80th Birthday Rep. John Lewis!

FILE- In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., waves to the audience during swearing-in ceremony of Congressional Black Caucus members of the 116th Congress in Washington. The NAACP is honoring Lewis for his Congressional service and long history as a civil rights activist. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

(WIAT & CNN) Legendary Civil Rights Leader Representative John Lewis turns 80-years-old today.

The Democrat who represents Georgia’s fifth congressional district is serving his 17th term in congress. Representative Lewis has served in Congress since 1987.

During the 1960s Lewis was part of the student nonviolent coordinating committee.



Lewis rose to national prominence during the civil rights movement for his work as a freedom fighter. He famously marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the March on Washington in 1963.

Lewis was the youngest keynote speaker at the event.



In 1965, was among those who put together the Selma to Montgomery marches. Those marches protested practices that prevented black people from voting the South. Lewis says he was arrested dozens of times for his civil rights work.

Representative John Lewis was born in Troy, Alabama.

Many people sent Rep. Lewis birthday wishes today and thanked him for being such a legendary icon.

John Lewis has been a friend, mentor, and a brother of mine for over 60 years. He is someone my father and mother told me I could always trust. Rev. John Lewis is living history. He is a true hero. Happy Birthday, Congressman! #JohnLewis — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) February 21, 2020

Happy birthday to one of my heroes — someone who believed our right to vote was more important than his own life. Thanks for making good trouble for 80 years, @repjohnlewis. pic.twitter.com/LqMuvmpbLp — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 21, 2020

We are dancing with you, @repjohnlewis, as we celebrate 80 years of your service, courage, and heart. Thank you for your bravery and love for others. You carved a path for everyone. Happy Birthday, to a true American hero. #GoodTrouble pic.twitter.com/6ArsjnjcKQ — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) February 21, 2020