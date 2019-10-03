Happy 27th Anniversary Michelle and Barack Obama!!

Happy 27th Anniversary Barack and Michelle Obama!
The former President and First Lady of the United States got married in Chicago on October 3, 1992.
Mr. Obama took to Twitter to post a loving tribute to his wife.
He quoted a line from the Beatles song, ” Getting Better,” writing, ” Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, Babe, for 27 Amazing years!”
She responded in part: “Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next- while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago.”