Happy 107th Birthday Rosa Parks!

Today marks the 107th Birthday of Civil Rights Activist Rosa Parks!
She is a Civil Rights Icon who had a pivotal role in not only Alabama’s History but the entire Civil Rights movement after she was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a public bus in Montgomery for a white man.
The United States Congress has called her, “The First Lady of Civil Rights, and “the mother of the freedom movement.”
Rosa Louise McCauley Parks was born in Tuskegee, Alabama on February 4, 1913. She died on October 24, 2005, at the age of 92, after paving the way for equality and demonstrating what it truly meaning of being courageous, even in the face of adversity.
Such a Queen to honor for her life and legacy!
Happy Birthday, Rosa Parks! May your life and legacy live on!
