Happy 107th Birthday Rosa Parks!

Today marks the 107th Birthday of Civil Rights Activist Rosa Parks!

She is a Civil Rights Icon who had a pivotal role in not only Alabama’s History but the entire Civil Rights movement after she was arrested for refusing to give up her seat on a public bus in Montgomery for a white man.

Gov. Kay Ivey, left, and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed shaking hands in front of the new Rosa Parks statue in the city. (Courtesy of Ivey’s Twitter)

The United States Congress has called her, “The First Lady of Civil Rights, and “the mother of the freedom movement.”

Rosa Louise McCauley Parks was born in Tuskegee, Alabama on February 4, 1913. She died on October 24, 2005, at the age of 92, after paving the way for equality and demonstrating what it truly meaning of being courageous, even in the face of adversity.

Such a Queen to honor for her life and legacy!

Happy Birthday, Rosa Parks! May your life and legacy live on!

For more on Rosa Parks.

Rosa Parks, who sparked the Montgomery bus boycott, would have been 102 today. Ms. Parks paved the way for equality and demonstrated what it truly means to be courageous, even in the face of adversity. We honor her legacy by continuing to push for a more equal society every day. pic.twitter.com/xypzbSOqIL — Doug Jones (@SenDougJones) February 4, 2020

Rosa Parks, born #OnThisDay in 1913, was an American civil rights activist who refused to give up her seat on the bus as an act of resistance to segregation.



She reminds us of the importance of speaking up for inequalities and rejecting racism. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/TTBgPTGMjs — UN Women (@UN_Women) February 4, 2020