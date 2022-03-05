CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hanceville woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Cullman County Friday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 29-year-old Laura E. Baxter was fatally injured when the vehicle she was driving left the roadway and overturned. Baxter was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 3:12 p.m. on Cullman County 46.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.