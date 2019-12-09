Grand jury indicts men allegedly involved in Amber Guyger trial witness death

DALLAS, TEXAS (WIAT & CNN) Three men are accused of killing a key witness in the Amber Guyger trial.

Joshua Brown was Guyger’s neighbor. He testified in the trial against the former Dallas Police Officer.

Joshua Brown

A grand jury is now indicting three men JacQuerious Mitchell, Michael Mitchell, and Thaddeous Green for shooting and killing Brown in October.

The indictments also say the men robbed brown after the shooting.

Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger claimed she thought she was in her own home at the time of the deadly shooting on Botham Jean, which happened inside his apartment.

Guyger says she thought Jean was a burglar. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.