Grammy-Award Winning Songwriter LaShawn Daniels laid to rest in a private funeral

(WIAT) Tuesday, September 10th, family and friends laid to the rest Grammy-Award Winning Producer, LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels, who died in a tragic firey car crash on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Among those in attendance at the invitation-only, private funeral were Gospel Singer Erica Campbell, Famed composer, Kirk Franklin, Former Destiny’s Child Member, Michelle Williams, and a host of other well-known music industry artists, family friends, and colleagues.

Famed composer, Kirk Franklin, had a difficult time processing the loss—something he took to social media to work through.

“It’s been a week of losing and even finding. A lot of people lost a great friend this week,” said the “Love Theory” songwriter in an Instagram video. “Then I have another friend who gave his life to Christ and found new life. Life can be filled with so many ups and downs,” he said.

Daniels’ pastor, Steven Furtick of Elevation Chuch in Charlotte, North Carolina eulogized the Christian musical talent and comforted the hearts of family members and friends in attendance.

Gospel artists Israel Houghton, Tasha Cobbs, Travis Greene, and more paid tribute through songs and words of expression as everyone remembered the life and legacy of LaShawn ” Big Shiz” Daniels.

April Daniels, LaShawn’s wife of 20 years, took to Instagram as she reflected on the loss of her husband.

Looking back, everything now has new meaning as if he was preparing us for a time such as this. And although I’ll never understand the timing nor the way it happened, I do understand the purpose of so many other things. My husband was a teacher to many, the daily talks, the lessons on forgiveness and the gentle way he would remain consistent in making you the leader he knew you to be, so that God could get all of the glory. He saw the potential in everyone, even those who didn’t always lead with it. When I look at our sons I see the best parts of my husband in so many ways. I don’t see an ending but a new beginning that continues his legacy; one that honors him beyond an Instagram post. What mattered the most to him wasn’t in his words ”putting on” but what you do for Christ, what you do in the dark and what you do with all that he poured into us daily. I know my husbands plans, his desires and the unfinished work he left behind that WILL come into fruition. So excuse me, if my only focus is set on carrying the torch and keeping it lit with our three sons. Excuse me, if I have to be selfish and not let the background noise become louder than the voice of the Lord as he guides my steps. To do anything less would dishonor every lesson my husband taught me. So, as for me and my household we will serve the Lord in all of our ways and continue to honor my husband, their father until our last breath. 💔 @jmmycollins @jettyoungturnup @weirdovision

Before LaShawn his career led him to write and produce songs for many well-known greats, such as Whitney Houston, Beyonce and Destiny’s Child, Brandy, Toni Braxton, Lady Gaga and many more.

LaShawn Daniels died at the age of 41 and leaves behind his wife April and 3 sons.

