Grammy-Award Winning Songwriter LaShawn Daniels laid to rest in a private funeral

(WIAT) Tuesday, September 10th, family and friends laid to the rest Grammy-Award Winning Producer, LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels, who died in a tragic firey car crash on Tuesday, September 3rd.



Among those in attendance at the invitation-only, private funeral were Gospel Singer Erica Campbell, Famed composer, Kirk Franklin, Former Destiny’s Child Member, Michelle Williams, and a host of other well-known music industry artists, family friends, and colleagues.

Famed composer, Kirk Franklin, had a difficult time processing the loss—something he took to social media to work through.

“It’s been a week of losing and even finding. A lot of people lost a great friend this week,” said the “Love Theory” songwriter in an Instagram video. “Then I have another friend who gave his life to Christ and found new life. Life can be filled with so many ups and downs,” he said.

Daniels’ pastor, Steven Furtick of Elevation Chuch in Charlotte, North Carolina eulogized the Christian musical talent and comforted the hearts of family members and friends in attendance.

Gospel artists Israel Houghton, Tasha Cobbs, Travis Greene, and more paid tribute through songs and words of expression as everyone remembered the life and legacy of LaShawn ” Big Shiz” Daniels.

April Daniels, LaShawn’s wife of 20 years, took to Instagram as she reflected on the loss of her husband.

Before LaShawn his career led him to write and produce songs for many well-known greats, such as Whitney Houston, Beyonce and Destiny’s Child, Brandy, Toni Braxton, Lady Gaga and many more.

LaShawn Daniels died at the age of 41 and leaves behind his wife April and 3 sons.

